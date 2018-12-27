The New Year brings new pay for workers in New York.

The minimum wage increases from $10.40 to $11.10 for most employees in the Empire State December 31. In New York City, wages jump to $15 for businesses with 11 or more workers, $13.50 for 10 or less.

"With the historic increase in the minimum wage, New York continues to set a national example in the fight for economic justice," Governor Cuomo said . "In New York, we believe in a fair day's pay for a fair day's work and are proud to be stepping up for hardworking families and making a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers. We won't stop until every New Yorker is paid the fair wages they deserve."

The minimum wage will increase to $12.50 by 2020 for most employees in New York state.

Governor Cuomo has set up a Wage Theft Hotline (1-888-4-NYSDOL) for workers to report any employers who don't comply with the increase.