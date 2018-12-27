The New Year Brings New Pay as the Minimum Wage Increases in New York

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The New Year brings new pay for workers in New York.

The minimum wage increases from $10.40 to $11.10 for most employees in the Empire State December 31. In New York City, wages jump to $15 for businesses with 11 or more workers, $13.50 for 10 or less.

"With the historic increase in the minimum wage, New York continues to set a national example in the fight for economic justice," Governor Cuomo said. "In New York, we believe in a fair day's pay for a fair day's work and are proud to be stepping up for hardworking families and making a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers. We won't stop until every New Yorker is paid the fair wages they deserve."

The minimum wage will increase to $12.50 by 2020 for most employees in New York state.

Governor Cuomo has set up a Wage Theft Hotline (1-888-4-NYSDOL) for workers to report any employers who don't comply with the increase.

Source: The New Year Brings New Pay as the Minimum Wage Increases in New York
Filed Under: minimum wage, new york state
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top