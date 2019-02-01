The Most-Googled Super Bowl Food In New York

What is the top Super Bowl snack that people in New York are using the internet to figure out how to make? Wings? Special dips?

Delish.com pulled data from Google Trends to see what the top snacks were searched for in every state. New York's is honestly confusing:

According to Delish , New York's most googled and searched football snack is Classic spinach dip. Seriously. Not wings, not cheese dip, but spinach dip.

Granted, you may love Spinach Artichoke Dip but would you really call it a Super Bowl food?