After the recent bridge collapse in Syracuse it's really become a question of just how safe are those bridges you're driving over in Central New York. A recent study has identified the 'most dangerous' bridges in America.

The most structurally deficient bridge in New York State according to the US Department of Transportation is the bridge on Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County.

Photo Credit - Google Streetview via Google Maps

However, according to the study Central New York, most notably Syracuse has been found to have 14% of all bridges deemed Structurally Deficient and more than 25% of all bridges labeled as 'functionally obsolete.'

Urban Area Structurally Deficient Functionally Obsolete Albany 10% 30% Buffalo 9% 27% Rochester 9% 33% Syracuse 14% 25% New York City 9% 48%

Traveling through this state you be hard pressed to find a driver that isn't just a little apprehensive of a bridge that may fall on the route where they are traveling. We pulled the data for Oneida County .

Top 10 Worst Structurally Deficient Bridges

Municipality Location Feature Carried Feature Crossed Owner Year Built Last Inspection SD/FO Status Rating Whitestown 7.63 MI W INT 31 ON I 90 JUDD ROAD 90IX 2L NYS Thruway Authority 1952 6/6/2017 SD 3.56 Vernon 5 MI EAST OF SYLVAN BEACH HIGGINSVILLE ROAD OLD ERIE CANAL NYSDOT 1925 10/20/2017 SD 3.62 Vernon VILLAGE OF NORTH BAY WEST LAKE STREET MURRAY BROOK 40 Town 1930 4/25/2018 SD 3.65 Lee IN WEST BRANCH HOUSER ROAD WEST BR MOHAWK RIVER 40 Town 1900 7/24/2017 SD 3.67 Trenton .5 MI E JCT RTS 12 & 28 28 28 26071025 CINCINNATI CREEK NYSDOT 1937 9/1/2016 SD 3.69 Rome 2.5 MI W OF ROME SEIFERT ROAD WOOD CREEK 42 City 1962 8/9/2017 SD 3.75 Vernon 2 MI SW OF NEW LONDON CR52 SENN ROAD OLD ERIE CANAL NYSDOT 1925 10/11/2017 SD 3.76 Vernon 3.3 MI.E.SH 13 & CANAL HIGGINSVILLE ROAD ERIE BARGE CANAL NYSDOT 1908 10/18/2017 SD 3.83

Top 10 Worst Functionally Obsolete Bridges

Municipality Location Feature Carried Feature Crossed Owner Year Built Last Inspection SD/FO Status Rating Forestport 5.5 MI N FORESTPORT ROUND LAKE ROAD LONG LAKE OUTLET 40 Town 1981 5/2/2018 FO 3.64 Vernon .2 MI NW OF DURHAMVILLE MAIN STREET BRANDY BROOK 40 Town 1906 6/20/2017 FO 3.73 Camden 1.5 MI NW FOREST PARK CEM MILL STREET FISH CREEK 40 Town 1960 11/9/2017 FO 4.17 Florence 4 MI NW THOMPSON CORNERS Manley Taylor Roa MAD RIVER 40 Town 1967 7/6/2016 FO 4.21 Kirkland 0.5 M E JCT RTS 233 & 5 5 5 26103107 ORISKANY CREEK NYSDOT 1998 10/12/2016 FO 4.28 Utica W INT 31 UTICA NY 90IX North Genesee St. NYSDOT 1953 8/17/2017 FO 4.45 Kirkland .2 MI E JCT RTS 12B & 233 12B 12B26031080 ORISKANY CREEK NYSDOT 1928 8/1/2017 FO 4.47 Marcy 4.4 MI E JCT RTS 365 & 46 49 49 26023054 NINE MILE CREEK NYSDOT 1998 10/12/2016 FO 4.48 Sherrill AT SHERRILL WILLIAMS STREET SCONONDOA CREEK 30 County 1936 8/10/2016 FO 4.49 New Hartford (Town) 1 MI NE YAHNUNDASIS LAKE HENDERSON STREET MUD CREEK 40 Town 2005 8/8/2016 FO 4.60

Data current as of July 3, 2018.

Considering the issues every state has with our nation's infrastructure and the complete lack of action on the part of the Federal Government it looks like it will get worse before it gets better. The biggest hurdle to climb is how in the world do we even begin to pay for all the repairs to the bridges roads, dams, airports and more. President Trump's plan has stalled in Congress by both sides of the aisle. Nothing happens and the bridges continue to decay and the price to repair goes through the roof.

Something to ponder, there are 185 million crossings daily on 56,000 nearly structurally deficient US Bridges. Nothing happens and the bridges continue to decay. How long until there is another collapse? Do you cross any of these bridges?

