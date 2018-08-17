The Most Dangerous Bridges In Oneida County Found ‘Structurally Deficient or Functionally Obsolete’
After the recent bridge collapse in Syracuse it's really become a question of just how safe are those bridges you're driving over in Central New York. A recent study has identified the 'most dangerous' bridges in America.
The most structurally deficient bridge in New York State according to the US Department of Transportation is the bridge on Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County.
However, according to the study Central New York, most notably Syracuse has been found to have 14% of all bridges deemed Structurally Deficient and more than 25% of all bridges labeled as 'functionally obsolete.'
|Urban Area
|Structurally Deficient
|Functionally Obsolete
|Albany
|10%
|30%
|Buffalo
|9%
|27%
|Rochester
|9%
|33%
|Syracuse
|14%
|25%
|New York City
|9%
|48%
Traveling through this state you be hard pressed to find a driver that isn't just a little apprehensive of a bridge that may fall on the route where they are traveling. We pulled the data for Oneida County.
Top 10 Worst Structurally Deficient Bridges
|Municipality
|Location
|Feature Carried
|Feature Crossed
|Owner
|Year Built
|Last Inspection
|SD/FO Status
|Rating
|Whitestown
|7.63 MI W INT 31 ON I 90
|JUDD ROAD
|90IX
|2L NYS Thruway Authority
|1952
|6/6/2017
|SD
|3.56
|Vernon
|5 MI EAST OF SYLVAN BEACH
|HIGGINSVILLE ROAD
|OLD ERIE CANAL
|NYSDOT
|1925
|10/20/2017
|SD
|3.62
|Vernon
|VILLAGE OF NORTH BAY
|WEST LAKE STREET
|MURRAY BROOK
|40 Town
|1930
|4/25/2018
|SD
|3.65
|Lee
|IN WEST BRANCH
|HOUSER ROAD
|WEST BR MOHAWK RIVER
|40 Town
|1900
|7/24/2017
|SD
|3.67
|Trenton
|.5 MI E JCT RTS 12 & 28
|28 28 26071025
|CINCINNATI CREEK
|NYSDOT
|1937
|9/1/2016
|SD
|3.69
|Rome
|2.5 MI W OF ROME
|SEIFERT ROAD
|WOOD CREEK
|42 City
|1962
|8/9/2017
|SD
|3.75
|Vernon
|2 MI SW OF NEW LONDON
|CR52 SENN ROAD
|OLD ERIE CANAL
|NYSDOT
|1925
|10/11/2017
|SD
|3.76
|Vernon
|3.3 MI.E.SH 13 & CANAL
|HIGGINSVILLE ROAD
|ERIE BARGE CANAL
|NYSDOT
|1908
|10/18/2017
|SD
|3.83
Top 10 Worst Functionally Obsolete Bridges
|Municipality
|Location
|Feature Carried
|Feature Crossed
|Owner
|Year Built
|Last Inspection
|SD/FO Status
|Rating
|Forestport
|5.5 MI N FORESTPORT
|ROUND LAKE ROAD
|LONG LAKE OUTLET
|40 Town
|1981
|5/2/2018
|FO
|3.64
|Vernon
|.2 MI NW OF DURHAMVILLE
|MAIN STREET
|BRANDY BROOK
|40 Town
|1906
|6/20/2017
|FO
|3.73
|Camden
|1.5 MI NW FOREST PARK CEM
|MILL STREET
|FISH CREEK
|40 Town
|1960
|11/9/2017
|FO
|4.17
|Florence
|4 MI NW THOMPSON CORNERS
|Manley Taylor Roa
|MAD RIVER
|40 Town
|1967
|7/6/2016
|FO
|4.21
|Kirkland
|0.5 M E JCT RTS 233 & 5
|5 5 26103107
|ORISKANY CREEK
|NYSDOT
|1998
|10/12/2016
|FO
|4.28
|Utica
|W INT 31 UTICA NY
|90IX
|North Genesee St.
|NYSDOT
|1953
|8/17/2017
|FO
|4.45
|Kirkland
|.2 MI E JCT RTS 12B & 233
|12B 12B26031080
|ORISKANY CREEK
|NYSDOT
|1928
|8/1/2017
|FO
|4.47
|Marcy
|4.4 MI E JCT RTS 365 & 46
|49 49 26023054
|NINE MILE CREEK
|NYSDOT
|1998
|10/12/2016
|FO
|4.48
|Sherrill
|AT SHERRILL
|WILLIAMS STREET
|SCONONDOA CREEK
|30 County
|1936
|8/10/2016
|FO
|4.49
|New Hartford (Town)
|1 MI NE YAHNUNDASIS LAKE
|HENDERSON STREET
|MUD CREEK
|40 Town
|2005
|8/8/2016
|FO
|4.60
Data current as of July 3, 2018.
Considering the issues every state has with our nation's infrastructure and the complete lack of action on the part of the Federal Government it looks like it will get worse before it gets better. The biggest hurdle to climb is how in the world do we even begin to pay for all the repairs to the bridges roads, dams, airports and more. President Trump's plan has stalled in Congress by both sides of the aisle. Nothing happens and the bridges continue to decay and the price to repair goes through the roof.
Something to ponder, there are 185 million crossings daily on 56,000 nearly structurally deficient US Bridges. Nothing happens and the bridges continue to decay. How long until there is another collapse? Do you cross any of these bridges?