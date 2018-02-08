Original Styx vocalist Dennis DeYoung, announces The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Tour and is making a stop in CNY this March.

On Thursday, March 22, if you're in the Turning Stone Showroom, you'll hear hits like "Come Sail Away", "Babe", "Mr. Roboto", "The Best Of Times", "Lady" "Renegade", "Blue Collar Man", "Suite Madame Blue" and more.

Dennis DeYoung, the founding member of STYX and the lead singer and songwriter on seven of the bands eight Top Ten hits is celebrating the anniversary of their seventh studio album 'The Grand Illusion' by performing the album in its entirety. It's said that The Grand Illusion album was the greatest accomplishment for STYX and launched them into superstardom with their hit 'Come Sail Away' as it reached No. 8 on Billboard's Top 100 in 1977.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $36.00 to $61.00 while room and show packages start at $166.00. Once tickets are purchased, you can add the Premium Upgrade Package at Turning Stone Casino for $50.00 that includes:

Keep-sake Show Poster



Laminated Special Access Pass with Lanyard



Fast-Track Entry into the venue



Dining Card for $10 food or beverage night of show



Tour Dates



Thursday, March 22, 2018

Bonus Video: