The FDA Allows How Many Bugs In Your Paprika?

Chances are you have a few extra things in your spices and the FDA says it's perfectly OK.

There are all sorts of pantry pests that can be found in the spice cabinet at your home. This is a lot more common than you might know. The last thing you want to do is go on vacation and come back home to a thriving colony of bugs.

According to the Huffington Post, you can find a bunch of pests in several different spices of dry goods for that matter. It's not uncommon to find these little critters in pepper based spices like paprika, cayenne, and chili powder. I know most cooks don't stand in the kitchen sifting spices looking for these critters.

Jody M. Green, a board-certified entomologist at the Nebraska Extension in Nebraska, says, "although many spices are prone to insect damage, including turmeric, coriander, cumin, fennel and dry ginger, insects especially like spices made up of peppers." Jodys Twitter handle is @JodyBugsMeUNL

The most common pests found in spices are the cigarette beetle and the drugstore beetle. Green says, "both beetles are active fliers so it's not uncommon to hear them hitting hard surfaces if they escape the spice jar and start flying in your kitchen."