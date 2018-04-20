Back in 2014, Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua made The Equalizer, an explosively violent and stylishly directed action movie about a retired government agent who takes down the Russian mob. The two of them are back at it again for The Equalizer 2 , which again sees Washington fighting for his life against a seemingly endless stream of thugs after they murder someone close to him.

Washington plays Robert McCall, a retired government assassin who must un-retire (again) to avenge the death of his friend. After he exposes himself by saving a girl from kidnappers, trained killers come after him and the people he loves, and he must reconnect with a former partner ( Pedro Pascal ) in order to take them down. This movie contains the sentence: “Whoever did this had off-the-charts skill sets.” I’m buying tickets as soon as they go on sale.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

The Equalizer 2 also stars Moonlight ’s Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman, and opens in theaters July 20.