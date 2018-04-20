‘The Equalizer 2’ Trailer: Denzel Is Back and Out For Revenge
Back in 2014, Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua made The Equalizer, an explosively violent and stylishly directed action movie about a retired government agent who takes down the Russian mob. The two of them are back at it again for The Equalizer 2, which again sees Washington fighting for his life against a seemingly endless stream of thugs after they murder someone close to him.
Washington plays Robert McCall, a retired government assassin who must un-retire (again) to avenge the death of his friend. After he exposes himself by saving a girl from kidnappers, trained killers come after him and the people he loves, and he must reconnect with a former partner (Pedro Pascal) in order to take them down. This movie contains the sentence: “Whoever did this had off-the-charts skill sets.” I’m buying tickets as soon as they go on sale.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?
The Equalizer 2 also stars Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman, and opens in theaters July 20.