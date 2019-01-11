Watch Dokken Offshoot The End Machine’s New ‘Alive Today’ Video

The Dokken offshoot band The End Machine have announced details of their self-titled debut album. And you can see the video premiere of the LP's lead track, “Alive Today,” below.

The band consists of Dokken guitarist George Lynch , bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer Mick Brown along with Lynch Mob and Warrant singer Robert Mason. The 11-track album will arrive from Frontiers Music Srl on March 22 on CD, vinyl gatefold and silver-colored vinyl gatefold formats. You can pre-order The End: Machine at your favorite retailer right now.

You can watch the “Alive Today” video below.

“What a great day we had filming this video,” Pilson tells UCR. “We knew we were in good hands with Jaime Brown directing – he's the best. From there we just got a couple of cool looks and let the music guide us. ‘Alive Today’ has so many of the elements that make this band special, insane guitar playing, explosive vocals with a gigantic chorus and exciting musical passages – it makes it easy to do a video. Get this band in front of a camera or an audience and there's no stopping us.”

Pilson explained how The End Machine got together in a recent press statement. “George and I wrote a bunch of this music, and then, when Robert got involved, we realized, ‘Wow! This is its own animal. This is incredible,'" he recalled.

"The three of us doing the writing really formed into something that I think people are gonna be surprised by. We sort of let ourselves get very musical and kind of deep in spots, but in a very melodic, accessible way. The result is an album that stands independent from Dokken and it stands independent from Lynch Mob, although there are definitely elements about that, and you're certainly not gonna mistake George's guitar playing.”

The band will play three shows in April, with special guest drummer Will Hunt of Evanescence sitting in for Brown. You can see the dates below, as well as the album's track listing.

Apr. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go

Apr. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d

Apr. 6 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

The End Machine, 'The End Machine' Track Listing

1. “Leap Of Faith”

2. “Hold Me Down”

3. “Ain’t No Game”

4. “Bulletproof”

5. “Ride It”

6. “Burn The Truth”

7. “Hard Road”

8. “Alive Today”

9. “Line Of Division”

10. “Sleeping Voices”

11. “Life Is Love Is Music”