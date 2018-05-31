The Crow movie series has had more resurrections than the character himself. Various Hollywood studios and filmmakers have spent at least half a decade trying to bring a new version of the Caliber and Image Comics character created by James O’Barr to the screen. The latest attempt, which was scheduled for release in the fall of 2019, was supposed to star Jason Momoa as the title character and be directed by Corin Hardy. But now Deadline reports that potential film has fallen apart as well.

Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy formally withdrew from the film this morning. This after Sony was close to exiting as the film’s worldwide distributor. I’m told this has to do with creative and financial differences with Samuel Hadida, whose Davis Films holds the underlying rights and who was financing the film. Production was gearing up to start within the next five weeks in Budapest, and the picture was in full pre-production with Hardy presiding.

Five weeks from production is not a long time at all, and for the star and director to drop out at this point is very bad and potentially catastrophic news. Both have other upcoming projects to worry about; Momoa stars in the solo Aquaman movie due out this fall, and Hardy directed the next Conjuring spinoff, The Nun. As for The Crow, who knows if and when we’ll ever see it in a theater again. But you can pretty much bet on someone trying to make it.