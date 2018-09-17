The Buffalo Bills Suck So Bad That a Player Retired at Halftime

You've got to be having a pretty awful day to quit right in the middle of your job. That's exactly what happened yesterday in the NFL.

But, it's getting so bad to be a Buffalo Bills fan, it probably came as no real shock. Bills' cornerback Vontae Davis walked into the locker room at halftime and, with his NFL team trailing the Chargers by 22 points, took off his uniform, changed into his street clothes and exited the stadium. Vontae Davis has left the building. Following Buffalo's 31-20 loss, he issued an official statement:

"I meant no disrespect to my teammates and coaches," he said, and "I shouldn't be out there anymore," and added he wouldn't want to hang in too long and "limp away too late."

Davis turned 30 this past May. The average span of an NFL career is 3.3 years. And the more recent concussion scare has also contributed to earlier retirements.

Don't worry too much about his well-being. His career earnings over ten seasons total about $54 million. So, unless he's blown it all, he should be okay.

As for the Bills, their 0-2 start this year does not bode well for a team that was already projected to struggle. Just another crushing blow for long-suffering Bills fans.

But the big question is: How bad does your job have to be to up and quit in the middle of your work day? Do you know anyone in Central New York or beyond who has done it?