The Beeches Of Rome Is Closing For Good

After 70 years, the Destito Family has just announced that The Beeches Of Rome will be closing.

The Beeches Restaurant and Conference Center, as well as The Inn at The Beeches, will be closing on December 31st, 2018. The Savoy will remain open, and the Business Park will not be affected by these changes.

Gift cards will be honored at The Savoy. Customers can visit the website for refunds and obtain information on booked events and room reservations. The press release says they will assist in any way they can, with information on relocating events and obtaining alternate accommodations.

The Destito Family says:

"There is never a good time to make a difficult decision like this, but we feel we must move forward at this time...We are happy to have been able to provide services to the Community during our 70 years...Thank you to all of our Staff, Customers, and the City of Rome for 70 years of great memories."

In 1949 the Destito family purchased The Potter Estate in Rome, and over the past 70 years have grown the 52 acres into what is now known as The Beeches Restaurant and Conference Center, Inn at The Beeches, and Beeches Business Park.

Find more information at http://www.thebeechesclosing.com/