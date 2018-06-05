The BBC Band Coming To The Stanley In June

In a benefit for the Masonic Medical Research Laboratory the Stanley Center for the Arts presents is hosting the BBC Band in concert.

Journey back in time to the music of the 60's with the BBC Band. The BBC Band acknowledged as one of New Yorks premier vocal bands and showcases the vocal harmonies of The Beatles and the British Invasion bands of the 60's You'll think the Beatles just got back together.

You'll think the clock was turned back 60 years to the music and harmonies of The Hollies, The Byrds, The Kinks, The Zombies, The Who, The Four Seasons, and The Turtles.