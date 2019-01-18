Tesla Announce ‘Shock’ LP, Produced by Def Leppard’s Phil Collen

Tesla have announced a new studio album, Shock , that's due for release on March 8. Produced and co-written by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen , the LP will be the eighth studio album of Tesla's career.

Collen’s involvement with the group can be traced back several years. The bands toured together in 2016, with the Def Leppard guitarist contributing a song to Tesla’s Mechanical Resonance Live album. His role on the new release came across organically, according to Tesla’s Dave Rude .

“We were all hanging with Phil and being his buddies and kind of got talking about music. He started giving us some advice,” the guitarist explained. “We did a lot of the writing and a lot of the recording on tour with Def Leppard because we were together for so long. [Collen] helped co-write all the songs; he had a lot to do with the sound of it as well. It's a very produced record, with tons of guitars and tons of vocals that still sounds like Tesla, but definitely a little bit different phase.”

You can hear the album's first single, the title track “Shock," below.

Tesla and Def Leppard will hit the road together again in July for a trek across Canada. Tour dates can be found below, along with the album's track listing.

The new album is just the latest chapter in Tesla's long and storied career. The group has enjoyed success for nearly 35 years, building a die-hard fan base and selling more than 15 million albums along the way with hits like "Signs," "Love Song" and "Mama's Fool."

Tesla, 'Shock' Track Listing

1. You Won’t Take Me Alive

2. Taste Like

3. We Can Rule The World

4. Shock

5. Love Is A Fire

6. California Summer Song

7. Forever Loving You

8. The Mission

9. Tied To The Tracks

10. Afterlife

11. I Want Everything

12. Comfort Zone

Tesla and Def Leppard Canadian Tour 2019

Jul 12 – Halifax @ Scotiabank Centre

Jul 13 – Monkton @ Avenir Centre

Jul 15 – Quebec City @ Centre Videotron

Jul 17 – Montreal @ Bell Centre

Jul 19 – Ottawa @ Richcraft Live At Canadian Tire Centre

Jul 20 – Hamilton @ First Ontario Centre

Jul 22 – London @ Budweiser Gardens

Jul 25 – Winnipeg @ Bell MTS Place

Jul 27 – Saskatoon @ Sasktel Centre

Jul 29 – Edmonton @ Rogers Place

Jul 31 – Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome