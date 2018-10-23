The time is November. The year is 2019. It’s Friday night and you want to see a movie. Do you go see three badass women revamp the Terminator franchise? Or do you go see three other badass women as the new Charlie’s Angeles ? It’s a tough call you’ll have to make. (Or you can just do a double feature.)

After Warner Bros. pushed Wonder Woman 1984 back seventh months, from November 1, 2019 to summer of 2020 , that prime fall spot was left vacant. But studios haven’t wasted any time filling it. Sony’s upcoming Charlie’s Angeles reboot, originally get to open September 27 of next year, has now taken WW 1984 ‘s original date (via Variety ). Shortly after, Paramount announced Terminator 6 – which has been shuffled around three times now – has been pushed up to the same day. Clear your plans for that weekend, November 1, 2019 is gonna be busy.

Terminator 6 , which is still without an official title, is said to be a direct sequel to T2: Judgement Day. Obviously Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning, but the film has a killer female cast, including a buff-as-heck Mackenzie Davis , newcomer Natalia Reyes, and most exciting of all, the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah MFing Connor. To be fully honest, I’ll buy a Terminator 6 ticket before I buy a Charlie’s Angles ticket for Hamilton alone, but the latter still sounds awesome.

The new Charlie’s Angels reboot will be directed by Elizabeth Banks (who is also playing one of multiple new Bosleys ), stars Kristen Stewart , Pink Power Ranger and your next Jasmine , Naomi Scott , and Ella Balinska. The reboot will be opening almost exactly 20 years after the Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu movie opened in 2000 – wow I feel old.

So who’s gonna top the box office that weekend? Probably T6 , but it could be close; never underestimate K-Stew fans.