Tenacious D have unveiled details of their latest project. It's an animated weekly series called Post-Apocalypto that will debut on YouTube on Sept. 28, with a companion album arriving Nov. 2. As he's done on all of their records, Dave Grohl is playing drums.

According to Rolling Stone , the six-part series centers around Jack Black and Kyle Gass having to save the world after nuclear annihilation. Along the way, they visit the White House, go back in time and travel into outer space. Every frame of Post-Apocalypto was hand-drawn by Black.

The duo released a 40-second trailer for the six-part series, embedded below, that shows the animated representations of Jack Black and Kyle Gass emerging from a refrigerator to see the world deserted. "What have we done to Mother Earth?" Black dramatically asks, to which Gass responds with a question of his own: "We didn't do anything, did we?"

The record, their first since 2012's Rize of the Fenix , contains the songs that will be featured in the episode. It can be pre-ordered at their webstore , on CD, green vinyl and picture disc, along with merchandise bundles that includes a pocket t-shirt and a cap. The green vinyl also comes with a 20-page booklet, and all pre-orders come with an immediate download of "POST-APOCALYPTO THEME."

Grohl made news earlier today when the Foo Fighters had to cancel a pair of shows in Canada this week because he lost his voice. “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono ,” he said in a statement, a reference to the U2 frontman who, over the weekend, had to call off a show in Germany after a few songs due to an issue with his throat.

Tenacious D, 'Post-Apocalypto' Track Listing

1. "POST-APOCALYPTO THEME"

2. "desolation"

3. "HOPE"

4. "cave women"

5. "MAKING LOVE"

6. "scientists"

7. "TAKE US INTO SPACE"

8. "i’ve got to go"

9. "FUCK YO-YO MA"

10. "reunion/not so fast"

11. "DADDY DING DONG"

12. "chainsaw bazooka machine gun"

13. "ROBOT"

14. "marCH"

15. "turd whistle"

16. "COLORS"

17. "who’s your daddy?"

18. "JB JR RAP"

19. "WOMAN TIME"

20. "SAVE THE WORLD"

21. "POST-APOCALYPTO THEME (REPRISE)"