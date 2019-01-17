Teen Charged For Threat Against Morrisville-Eaton High School

A 16-year-old female is under arrest following an investigation into a social media threat against Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the school's principal opened an email Thursday morning from a concerned citizen that a female was threatening to shoot up the school.

The principal then called 911 and the school was placed on lockout. Members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police responded to the scene to ensure the safety of students and staff.

According to officials, the 16-year-old female posted comments on her Instagram account about shooting up a school and also posted pictures of herself holding what appeared to be a handgun. Deputies located the female and took her into custody. The gun was recovered and was found to only be a BB gun.

The teen was charged with Felony Making A Terroristic Threat and was arraigned the youth division of Madison County Superior Court and released.