Simon Pegg Says Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ May Not Be Rated R

A Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie sounds like an idea for a very funny Saturday Night Live sketch, but the project is real, in active development and Tarantino has written a script . How connected it’ll be to the Kelvin timeline (the current timeline of Star Trek movies) is unclear, though a few stars, including John Cho, Karl Urban, and Patrick Stewart, have expressed interest in it. A lot of us wondered when we first heard about it whether or not this movie would follow the pattern of Tarantino’s other films and be rated R, but Simon Pegg , who plays engineer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the new movies, says that that might not be the case.

While chatting with Hey U Guys at the 2018 Empire Awards, Pegg talked about his role in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and reprising his character in this summer’s new Mission: Impossible movie. He also went over what he knows about Tarantino’s Trek script.

I don’t think [Quentin Tarantino has] written an R rated Star Trek script. I think what happened is he went to J.J. [Abrams] with an idea that he’s had for awhile. I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright] about it a long time ago. He just put it to J.J. and I think J.J.’s just considering putting it into a writing room. We got an email just saying “Guess what? Guess who came into the office the other day?” So I don’t know much about it other than it’s in the mix, so we’ll see.

So it really does sound like this thing is happening, and it may not be what we’ve come to expect. Personally, I doubt that Tarantino’s just written a sequel to Star Trek Beyond — he seems like he’d want to make his own story out of these characters. Pegg himself was in the running a while back to write a script for the next Kelvin timeline movie, which might still happen, depending on what Tarantino’s movie turns out to be.