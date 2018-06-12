Take Someone Fishing, Free Weekend Coming to Central New York

Take someone fishing, a free weekend is coming to Central New York. That's the goal behind The Department of Environmental Conservation's free fishing weekend. You can fish without a license June 23 and June 24 on all New York freshwater bodies.

The DEC hopes to expose more people to the great fishing opportunities throughout the state during the free weekend. Hopefully, fishermen will take friends or spouses who have never tried fishing on an excursion. The lax requirement is also meant to get people who haven't fished in a long time back out on the water.

While the licensing requirement is dropped, all other rules and catch limits remain in place. And those can vary county to county. The DEC's website explains any variance in regulations for each county. More free fishing dates are planned for September and November.