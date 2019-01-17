You can take the highest, longest and fastest zip line through the snowy mountains of New York this Winter....if you dare.

Canopy Tours offers several options to zip through the Winter Wonderland of the Catskill Mountains. The most extreme option is the Sky Rider; the longest, fastest and highest zipline tour in North America and the 2nd largest in the world. And it's not for the faint at heart.

You'll begin your extreme adventure by taking a scenic chairlift to the Summit Lodge on Hunter Mountain where you'll attend training school. Then it's off to soaring through almost 5 miles of ziplines, at speeds of up to 50 MPH, 600 feet off the ground. The adventure lasts about 3 hours and costs $129.

If the Sky Rider is too extreme for you, try the family-friendly, Mid Mountain Tour. You'll enjoy a variety of activities including, ziping through the forest canopy on 6 ziplines, 4 suspension bridges and an exciting rappel. "This is an amazing way to experience the spectacular natural setting with beautiful streams and waterfalls surrounding Hunter Mountain."

Weekend rates for the Mid Mountain Tour are $89 per person.

Get more details and book your extreme Winter Mountain Adventure at Ziplinenewyork.com .