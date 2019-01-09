If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing (Tadpole), you can still enjoy Winter in the New York mountains.

Glides through the beautiful Winter wonderland of the Greek Peak Mountains on the Nor’Easter Mountain Coaster. You can even choose how fast you go. The speed of each two-person car is controlled by you. Take it slow and steady as you soak in the snowy scenery like Tadpole would, or make a thrilling plunge through the forest at speeds up to 28 miles per hour like Polly.

Ride Restrictions:

-You must be 54 inches tall to ride alone

-You must be at least 3 years old and 38 inches tall to ride with someone who is at least 16

-If riding double, at least person must be 54 inches tall and 16 years old with the taller rider in the back

-Maximum combined weight per car is 350 pounds (or 330 pounds in wet weather)

Prices:

-Individual: $11 Per Ride, $28 for 3 Rides, $55 Unlimited Pass, children 3-6 ride free (with paying adult)

The mountain coaster runs through the Greek Peak Mountains year round in Cortland and you can even enjoy the ride at night.

Photo Credit - YouTube via DrewGoe25

Get more details on the mountain coaster at Greek Peek Mountain Resort at Theoutdooradventurecenter.com .