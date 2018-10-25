In less than a year the New York Department of Environmental Conservation has turned the former Frontier Town Theme Park into the state's newest campground. All the while keeping the "Old West" Theme. Check out photos following the completion of Phase 1.

Closed since the 90's, the state announced plans last December to turn the property into the Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area . Here's what's completed:

Equestrian camping area with 33 equestrian camping sites and electrical hookups

Parking for all-season trail access with year-round parking for 26 vehicles, including spots for 18 vehicles with trailers, six for vehicles only, and two for accessible vehicles.

Seasonal day-use area along the shoreline of the Schroon River with 34 parking spaces, a pavilion, two playgrounds, a comfort station, and electric vehicle charging stations

Entrance ticket booth using solar energy to support part of the ticketing operations.

Phase one also includes two staff cabins, a recycling station, a firewood storage building, a water treatment/storage building, and other facilities necessary for the operation of the campground.

Phase 2 will add 13 RV and trailer sites with electric hookup, fireplaces and, a playground. 45 tent camping sites will also be added with two showers buildings and pavilions, plus a playground and vehicle charging station. They should be completed by the summer of 2019.

The campground is located at exit 29 off Interstate 87 . Get more information and drawings of the completed grounds at the DEC's website .

SOURCE: Department of Environmental Conservation