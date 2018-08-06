Syracuse University Ranks #1 Nationally in This Key Category

Syracuse University is #1 in school spirit for the third year in a row, according to the prestigious Princeton Review, considered the top source for college admissions services, testing and information

The question was posed to 138,000 students surveyed: How popular are intercollegiate sports at your college? The Orange came out on top, ahead of such great sports institutions as Clemson (2nd), Connecticut (8th), and Florida State (15th). And most of it is due to one single factor. Basketball.

Jim Boeheim's legendary Syracuse hoops program is the main reason why S.U. tops this survey, as the pride of Central New York continues to set attendance records inside the Carrier Dome and compete with the athletic programs at much larger schools .

The survey ranked 384 colleges and Syracuse also scored high marks in other categories, such as party school (4th), intramural sports (9th), best college radio station (WAER was 5th), and best college newspaper--The Daily Orange was 2nd.

