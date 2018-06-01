Syracuse University Named ‘Booty Call Capital’ Of America

GoPuff, who calls themselves a convenience store on wheels, has named Syracuse University 'Booty Call Capitol of America' due to the high delivery of condoms.

GoPuff delivery is an on-demand delivery service that delivers thousands of products to your door in 30 minutes for a delivery fee of $1.95. They currently deliver in Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Syracuse, Atlanta, well, you get the picture. These guys cater to your ice cream and pickle cravings at 2am and will deliver condoms when the mood strikes landing SU the nickname.

Syracuse.com says Syracuse University was also named No. 1 for late-night snacks twice by GrubHub, made the top 5 party schools ranking from the 2017 edition of the Princeton Review and Playboy magazine named Syracuse as a top 10 party school in 2015.