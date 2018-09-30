Syracuse Police Investigating Shooting That Injures Two Teens

The violence continues in the City of Syracuse. Police are investigating a 'shots fired' incident that resulted in two teens being wounded.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of W. Bissell Street just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival officers learned two victims had arrived at Upstate University Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

When police arrived at the hospital they interviewed the two victims. The first was a 15-year-old male with a wound to his back and the second was a 17-year-old male with a wound to his arm. Both injuries appear to not be life threatening.

At this time police do not have a suspect, but a handgun was recovered at the scene and has been sent to a lab for testing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222 .