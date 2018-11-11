Syracuse Football Ticks Up One Spot; No. 3 Notre Dame on Horizon

SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Eric Dungey #2 of the Syracuse Orange attempts to hurdle London Iakopo #21 of the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at the Carrier Dome on November 9, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Syracuse Football moved up the rankings again in both national polls this week.

Dino Babers' Orange moved to No.12 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll coming off Saturday's 54-23 manhandling of Louisville.

Syracuse is 8-2 and has a pair of ranked opponents to play in their last two games: a huge showdown with No.3 Notre Dame on Saturday at Yankee Stadium (2:30 p.m. on NBC/ 96.9 WOUR), and a trip to play at No.17 Boston College.

 

