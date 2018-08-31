Syracuse Football Kicks Off Tonight Against Western Michigan

Eight college football games are on tap to kick off the season including Syracuse vs. Western Michigan.

Kickoff is set for 6PM from Waldo Field in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This is the first-ever meeting between the ACC and MAC squads and the first of a home-and-home series, with the Orange hosting the Broncos in 2019.

Back for his third season roaming the sidelines for Syracuse is Dino Babers, who's coming off back-to-back 4-8 campaigns. CBS Sports are reporting that The Orange are 4.5-point road favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has held steady at 65.5.

The Orange, under Babers, are built on their passing game. And with Dungey averaging 14 rushing attempts per game in 2017, the running game usually feels like an afterthought. Senior Dontae Strickland is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry during his first three seasons, but has soft hands, which makes him a receiving threat. Although he had only 18 receptions in 2017, expect him to be Dungey's safety valve when he's looking for a dump-off."

You can listen to game day coverage tonight on 96.9FM starting at 5PM with pregame coverage. Kickoff is set for 6PM.