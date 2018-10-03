Sylvester Stallone ’s John Rambo is back, and now he’s a… cowboy?

In the new Rambo movie, Stallone’s Vietnam vet has a whole new look. He’s chopped off his mullet, replaced his muscle tank with a plaid shirt and his headband with a cowboy hat. Stallone shared the first photos from the upcoming Rambo 5 , which kicked off principal photography on Tuesday. Check out Stallone rocking a pair of leather chaps:



View this post on Instagram Tonight we start filming…! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 2, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Just in case you thought Stallone was teasing his Halloween costume, he shared another shot of him on a horse, clarifying in the caption that this is indeed from the new Rambo .

View this post on Instagram … Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 2, 2018 at 11:36am PDT



The cowboy look might be a big change from the Rambo we first met in 1982’s First Blood , but it’s in line with everything we’ve heard about the sequel. Way back in 2014 Stallone described the project as his version of No Country For Old Men , and recent plot details reveal that in this installment the former soldier is working as a rancher in Arizona.

That makes sense; herding cattle and riding horses sounds like a nice quiet life for an aging vet suffering from PTSD. But he won’t get to remain in peace for long. When the granddaughter of a family friend goes missing, Rambo heads to Mexico to find her. There he uncovers a sex trafficking ring and attempts to take down a drug cartel in the process.

Rambo 5 will be directed by Adrian Grunberg ( Get the Gringo ) from a script by Matthew Cirulnick. According to Stallone’s Instagram, the film is set to hit theaters next fall. Until then, we can see his Rocky Balboa return when Creed II arrives this November.