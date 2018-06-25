Sweltering Temperatures Near 100 In Central New York This Week
Are you ready CNY? Temperatures may get over 100 this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) is already discussing a potential heat advisory at the end of the week.
The NWS says... A system is expected to pass through the region Wednesday into early Thursday with showers and thunderstorms, followed building heat and humidity Friday into the weekend.
...SHORT TERM /TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY/...
A storm sliding across Lower Michigan will spread showers and thunderstorms into NY and PA on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The mid-level trough will push across our forecast area on Thursday, bringing additional showers and thunderstorms.
...LONG TERM /THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY/...
...The temperature will rise well into the 80s on Friday, then the ridge axis will extend across NY/PA on Saturday, with a high centered over PA. Temperatures will reach the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. Given the likelihood for high dew points coincident with the heat, we will need to monitor the forecast for a potential heat advisory.