Are you ready CNY? Temperatures may get over 100 this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) is already discussing a potential heat advisory at the end of the week.

The NWS says... A system is expected to pass through the region Wednesday into early Thursday with showers and thunderstorms, followed building heat and humidity Friday into the weekend.

...SHORT TERM /TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY/...

A storm sliding across Lower Michigan will spread showers and thunderstorms into NY and PA on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The mid-level trough will push across our forecast area on Thursday, bringing additional showers and thunderstorms.

...LONG TERM /THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY/...

...The temperature will rise well into the 80s on Friday, then the ridge axis will extend across NY/PA on Saturday, with a high centered over PA. Temperatures will reach the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. Given the likelihood for high dew points coincident with the heat, we will need to monitor the forecast for a potential heat advisory.

Today Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light south wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.