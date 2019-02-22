Suspicious Package Delivered To Utica Social Security Office

Utica Police and Utica Fire Department HAZMAT crews were called to the Alexander Pirnie Federal Building in Utica on Friday after a "suspicious" package was delivered to the Social Security office.

Police say the letter contained a powdery substance that alarmed employees.

UPD Lt. Bryan Coromato says two employees were decontaminated and treated for any possible exposure. He says no injuries have been reported.

The investigation has been turned over the the FBI.

Dave Smith, WIBX