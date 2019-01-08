Suspect And Victims Identified In Tilden Avenue Double Homicide

The Oneida County District Attorney's Office has identified the suspect in a double homicide on Tilden Avenue as 29-year old Naythen Aubain.

DA Scott McNamara says Aubain will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder upon his release from the hospital.

Aubain is in a medically induced coma after crashing his car on Bleecker Street following the alleged murders.

UPD Chief Mark Williams, who was a guest on this morning's First News with Keeler Show on WIBX, says the suspect has had previous dealings with police.

Williams say Aubain was arrested for strangulation and harassment involving his grandmother last year.

Meanwhile, Utica Police say the homicide victims have been tentatively identified as 90-year old Katerina Aubain and 87-year old Jane Wentka.

Aubain's remains were found on Monday in Clayville.