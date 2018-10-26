Update: Multiple sources identified the suspect to Fox News as Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida.

Federal Authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the string of over 10 suspicious packages delivered to the homes and businesses of several notable democrats.

Fox News reports , law enforcement sources have confirmed a male suspect was arrested Friday morning in Florida. Several of the packages that began to appear at the home of George Soros and most recently targeted James Clapper had been traced to a U.S. Postal Facility in Opa-locka, Florida.

At this time little information is known about the suspect. Fox News radio also reports the man was known to law enforcement and is said to be in his 50s.

According to the Fox News story ,

The FBI said the packages each consisted of a manila envelope with a bubble-wrap interior containing potentially destructive devices. The packages were addressed with a computer-printed address label and six stamps.

Among those targeted were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Federal authorities will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. EST.