Summer Heat Will Descend Upon Upstate New York Starting Monday

If you have been enjoying the cool temps the past few days, enjoy them while they last. The latest weather reports show some summer heat will hit Central New York next week.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton tells New York Upstate that "A significant warmup is likely early next week, with well above average temperatures forecast." Normal high temperatures in Upstate this time of year are in the high 70s.

Albany could see a bona fide heat wave, defined as three days in a row of 90 degrees or higher. Syracuse could reach the high 80s each day. Buffalo is likely to be a few degrees cooler thanks to breezes off Lake Erie."

It also looks that humidity will be high next week as well.

