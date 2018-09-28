Free Mens' clothing is hard to come by...especially Men's Quality Business Suits...but here's your opportunity to pick up a Men's Business Suit, FREE OF CHARGE, for the purposes of empowering you, preparing you, and helping you to get employed.

AFRODOGS (DOGS = Doing Only Good Services), is hosting an event called Suit Up for Success on Saturday, September 29 from 11:30am - 2pm. There will also be FREE Haircuts available, FREE Shoes, FREE Ties, and FREE Resume Tips. Everything is ona First Come, First Served basis so get there as soon as you can Saturday starting at 11:30am.

