The blue-collar men are teaming up with a blue-collar comedian for some dates next year. Styx have sealed up more than a half-dozen shows with Larry the Cable Guy for the "Laugh. Rock. Seriously." tour.

“We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Fla., many moons ago,” Styx frontman Tommy Shaw said in a press release. “Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I’m ready! Are you? Let’s do this!!!”

They'll team up for seven shows beginning at the Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D., on March 21 and end at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., on March 30. Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10AM local time.

You can see Styx's current tour schedule, as well as a trailer about the tour, below.

“Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I’ve always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band Styx," said Larry the Cable Guy. "Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honey buns and coffee from that day in Florida.”

You can find more info about the tour at the band's website .

Styx 2019 U.S.Tour

1/11 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

1/12 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

1/13 -- Santa Clarita, CA @ Santa Clarita PAC at College of the Canyons

1/15 -- Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

1/18 -- Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

1/19 -- Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

1/20 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

2/8 -- Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

2/9 -- Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

2/12 -- Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

2/16 -- Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

3/6 -- Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

3/21 -- Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena*

3/22 -- Minot, ND @ All Seasons Arena*

3/23 -- Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark*

3/24 -- Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center

3/27 -- Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena*

3/28 -- Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Event Center*

3/29 -- Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center*

3/30 -- Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center*