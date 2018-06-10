Here Are the Loudest Bands Ever, Ranked

Who is the loudest band of all time? A company called Get Licensed has put together an interactive webpage that allows users to scroll through what they rank as the loudest experiences of the modern age. They place bands such as Motorhead and AC/DC up against sports fans and a police siren, among others.

"Below is a collection of the loudest events ever recorded on a Decibel meter," reads their description, "with some comparative sounds thrown in to give you an idea of just how loud they can be."

According to the study, the average rock band plays at roughly 110 dB. Deep Purple have been recorded at 117 dB, while KISS were at 136 dB.

Without giving away the loudest band, we will say that they hold the Guinness World Record for Loudest Performance, which will likely stand the test of time due to the fact that Guinness stopped measuring that, to avoid people suffering hearing loss while attempting to break the record.

Another interesting note is how a Decibel recording of Beatles' fans during their performance at New York's Shea Stadium in 1965 was louder than recordings of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Motorhead performances.

Check out the full study here. Who was the loudest band you have ever experienced in a live setting? How bad were your ears ringing in the days following? Although it's not exactly the most "metal" thing to do, remember to always wear ear protection when seeing bands perform live. Your ears will thank you down the road.

