Strong Winds Possible In Central New York This Weekend

A strong cold front this weekend in Central New York will bring strong winds.

Syracuse.com reports that winds will steadily increase Saturday into Saturday night, becoming strong by Sunday morning. Gusts are expected to be over 30mph, and wind gusts will approach 40 mph Sunday morning.

Once the front moves through, winds will turn to the southwest and increase further. Wind gusts will approach or even exceed 45 mph, especially into Sunday evening and Sunday night over the higher elevations.

The strong winds will continue throughout Monday as well. Keep that in mind as you travel on the roads. Also consider power outages could be a issue to deal with.