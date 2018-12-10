‘Stranger Things’ Teases Season 3’s New Episode Titles

The first teaser for the third season of Stranger Things is here and, following the pattern established by previous seasons, it previews the episode titles of the season’s episodes. They tell you basically nothing, but hey: They give you plenty to speculate about.

Here are all the titles featured in the clip:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of The Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

The Mall Rats? Okay then, I can’t wait for Eleven to yell “Snootchie Bootchies!” at the rest of the gang.

Given that the series is set in 1985 instead of 1995, this is very unlikely. But we can always dream about it — maybe Magic Eye pictures actually come from the Upside Down? It would make a lot of sense come to think of it.

The only plot synopsis we have for this season of Stranger Things is...

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.

That is also the summer that Back to the Future opened in theaters, and word is the film will play a role in the season. Maybe the lifeguard goes missing in time. Stranger Things Season 3 debuts on Netflix in 2019.