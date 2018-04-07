Sting and Trudie Styler reportedly have a new address in New York City — and it ranks among the most ultra high-class apartment buildings in town.

Word on the couple's new address comes from the New York Post , where it's reported that they're among the first residents at the recently rented "ultraluxe" digs at 520 W. 28th Street, which were designed by "starchitect" Dame Zaha Hadid. Amenities at the building, which can be explored at its official site , are said to include a "robotic car parking service" as well as the city's first IMAX theater, a 24-hour juice bar and all the absurdly high-end gym equipment and spa services one might expect.

You can see photos below.

Although the report is anonymously sourced, it's true that Sting and Styler have been between New York homes for a short spell — as the Post also reported last fall, the pair sold its Central Park West duplex for an impressive $50 million. They purchased the space in 2008, for a comparatively low $27 million.

Wherever Sting might happen to be calling home, he won't be around to enjoy it much over the next several months: the former Police frontman is heading out on tour this summer to support 44/876 , his new collaborative album with reggae star Shaggy. Due for release April 20, the LP will be followed by a series of European dates that's set to begin June 19 in Bulgaria and run through early August in Italy. Look over a complete list of currently announced shows at Sting's official site .