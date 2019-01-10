Sting Teases New Album With ‘Re-Imagined’ Versions of His Hits

Sting is planning a new album featuring re-recorded versions of some of his past hits.

According to his website , "Later this summer, Sting plans to release a new album featuring 're-imagined' versions of some of his best-known songs."

Even though a finalized track listing hasn't been revealed, the singer gave a glimpse of what to expect when her performed a modernized interpretation of "Brand New Day" on Fox's New Year's Eve broadcast.

The newly updated version of the song is now available for streaming and download. You can check out his New Year's Eve performance below.

This isn't the first time Sting has re-recorded his music. In 1986, the Police remade two songs from their 1980 album Zenyatta Mondatta , "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da." "Don't Stand So Close to Me '86" was released on that year's Every Breath You Take: The Singles compilation; "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da '86" eventually found its way on the SACD version of the album.

The new album coincides with Sting’s My Songs tour, which kicks off June 1 in Europe. According to his official website, the My Songs performances “will be a rollicking, dynamic show focusing on the most beloved songs written by Sting and spanning the 16-time Grammy Award winner’s prolific career with the Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear ‘Englishman In New York,’ ‘Fields of Gold,’ ‘Shape of My Heart,’ ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Roxanne,’ ‘Message in a Bottle’ and many more, with Sting accompanied by an electric rock ensemble.”

The tour and as-yet-untitled album are just the latest additions to Sting’s busy upcoming schedule. He spent the majority of 2018 on the road in support of 44/876 , a collaboration with Jamaican singer Shaggy. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album, and Sting recently admitted in a video that he had "more fun than should be legal" during their tour together.

Sting will also be starring in the Canadian premiere of his Broadway musical The Last Ship , which runs from Feb. 9 through March 24 at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre.