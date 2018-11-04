Whether fronting Fleetwood Mac or in her solo career, Stevie Nicks has been one of the most photographed people in rock. In the gallery below, we've collected photographs of her from every year between 1973 and 2018.

Nicks first became a public figure in 1973 thanks to an album she made with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham . But she wouldn't become a star until after the two of them joined Fleetwood Mac on New Year's Eve 1974. The resultant record, Fleetwood Mac , and its 1977 blockbuster follow-up, Rumours , helped establish Nicks' "bohemian chic" style and bewitching onstage persona, which she admitted was necessitated by her genetics.

"The reason I wear the ponchos and the big shawl-y chiffon things," she told Rolling Stone , "is because I realized from a very young age, if you were 5 foot 1, and you wanted to make big moves and be seen from a long way away, if you weren’t twirling a baton of fire, you needed something that was gonna make you show up. Like a Las Vegas showgirl, really. You need big moves. If you’re gonna dance, you gotta really dance."

"She always wears little-beaded jackets or a bolero-shaped jacket for the summer," her longtime stylist Margi Kent said in 2009. "Mostly, she wears blondy, beigy, creamy and mahogany colors. ... Black is a main thing, but we pop it with other things."

You can see more than 40 years worth of that style below, in pictures from album covers, concert stages and press photos. You'll see her with touring partners Rod Stewart and Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders , her longtime friend Tom Petty , Taylor Swift and even her mother, who was her guest at the 1978 Grammy Awards.