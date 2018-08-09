Stevie Nicks Is Returning for ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’

Series creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed that Stevie Nicks will return for American Horror Story: Apocalypse . She made an earlier appearance as the White Witch during the show's 2014 series, titled " Coven ."

Set to debut Sept. 12 on FX according to Variety , this new season of American Horror Story represents a crossover between "Coven" and season one, called "Murder House." Series actors Jessica Lange , Lily Rabe and others are also back. "So thrilled that the family is together again!" Murphy wrote via Twitter .

Nicks' mystical fashion sense and on-stage persona were a direct inspiration for Rabe's character, a Louisiana-based witch named Misty Day. The Fleetwood Mac star guest starred in "The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks," the 10th episode of the third season.

Her appearance on the show was no accident. "When I was growing up, I was always obsessed with those Stevie Nicks songs like 'Rhiannon' and 'Gypsy,'" Murphy once told Entertainment Weekly .

That led directly to a special episode of Murphy's musical comedy-drama series Glee featuring Fleetwood Mac's music, and then to Nicks herself. "I have a good relationship with Stevie because of Glee ," Murphy added. "She is one of the few artists that have come to hang out. She’s just a wonderful, wonderful person."

Two of her songs were featured in "The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks," including "Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You?" from 1985's Rock a Little and "Rhiannon," a No. 11 hit in 1976 for Fleetwood Mac.