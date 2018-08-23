Watch Richie Sambora Guest With Steven Van Zandt

Steven Van Zandt released a video showing a live performance of “Can I Get a Witness” featuring former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora .

The clip is taken from the Blu-ray version of Soulfire Live! , which is now available in digital formats, with hard media editions arriving later. It’s released under the Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul banner and follows last year's studio album Soulfire .

Even though it starts with a technical hitch that appears to leave Sambora’s guitar muted, the performance is still undeniably energetic. “ Soulfire Live! is an epic and electrifying journey through rock 'n' roll history led by one of its most passionate practitioners, showcasing Stevie Van Zandt's limitless knowledge, talent and sheer love for the genre in all its many shapes and guises,” record label Wicked Cool said in a statement.

You can watch the video below.

The video includes performances of songs that span Van Zandt's entire career, like the self-penned tunes "Standing in the Line of Fire" and "I Don't Want to Go Home" (which was first recorded by Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes), as well as covers of the Electric Flag's "Groovin' Is Easy," Etta James' "Blues Is My Business" and James Brown's "Down and Out In New York City," among others.

Along with the upcoming Blu-ray release, a seven-disc vinyl edition will be made available. Details of these releases will be published on Van Zandt’s website .