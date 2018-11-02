Steven Tyler Will Conduct Your Wedding for $200,000

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler revealed he had paid $80 to become a minister via an online church, and said he’d conduct weddings for $200,000.

He showed off his certification card to a TMZ reporter. “I am now an ordained minister," he said. "I just married my son. I married my son to a beautiful girl. ... I went online, paid 80 bucks and I became a father. God knows I’ve been a mother for so long!”

You can watch the interview below.

Asked if he planned to conduct further weddings, Tyler said, “Me and Mick Fleetwood , we’re gonna marry people.” Turning to the camera to address pop star Justin Beiber, he added, “Justin, you need to get married, I’m the man to do it.” When the interviewer said he was planning his own wedding in a few months’ time, Tyler said, “Two hundred grand, I’ll do it, no problem.”

Tyler's certification came from the Universal Life Church Monastery , which offers free online ordination to “people of all cultures, creeds and belief systems” but charges for additional items including paperwork. “As an ordained minister of the ULC, you will possess the full legal status required to officiate marriages,” its website reads. “In addition, you will be qualified to perform baptisms, preside over funerals, and conduct any other religious ceremony of your choosing.”

Aerosmith recently announced an 18-date Las Vegas residency to mark their 50th anniversary next year. “What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before," guitarist Joe Perry said. "We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”