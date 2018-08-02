Steven Tyler Has Completed a ‘Sick’ Rolling Stones Cover

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler recorded a cover of the Rolling Stones ' 1971 classic “Brown Sugar” during a session at legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt also played on the sessions, according to AL.com . The date was rounded out with “players from way back then, the horn sections, [and we] got girls to sing it," Tyler said during a May visit to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Tyler described the track as “Sick as fuck. So good.”

It is unclear when Tyler will release his version of “Brown Sugar,” or on what project.

Watch Steven Tyler Interviewed by Joe Rogan

Tyler’s session took place in April, at the same studio where some of his favorite records were recorded. “I'm standing, doing these vocals to 'Brown Sugar,' right where Little Richard sang,” Tyler told Rogan. “Right where he sang, I see a picture on the wall of him standing right there."

FAME Studios was at the epicenter of the Muscle Shoals sound – a soulful, bluesy, uniquely Southern approach that shaped records featuring the Stones, Duane Allman , Delbert McClinton, Candi Staton, Clarence Carter and others. The studio was founded by songwriter Rick Hall, who died in January . Even so, Tyler said the facility's classic atmosphere remains.

"It's the vibes," he told Rogan. "It's akin to tripping on acid; it's akin to being drunk and sucking face with a girl and making out with her; it's akin to watching your kids being born — it's way elevated."

Tyler has spent much of the summer on a solo tour , which hits the Starlite Festival in Marbella, Spain tomorrow (August 2), and ends August 7 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, in London, U.K.