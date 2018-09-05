Stevens Swan Humane Society Offering Half Off Pet Adoptions
If you're in the market to add a furry member to your family - the next few days are the perfect time to do so.
Stevens Swan Humane Society posted on Facebook this afternoon that they will be offering half off all adult (aged one year or older) animals until September 11th.
According to their website, cats are available for adoption normally for an $80 fee, which currently would be $40, and dogs are typically $120, which would make it $60 for the sale. The fees include spaying or neutering, vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, 4DX tests, a wellness exam, dental work if necessary, and microchipping with registration.
It's definitely an awesome thing to take advantage of. The shelter is over-filled, according to their receptionist. Adopting an animal can have so many benefits for your family. However, the shelter wants you to consider a list of things before you decide if it's right for you and your family.
- How much time do you have to spend with a pet?
- How active is your household?
- How many hours a day will the pet be alone?
- Is your home “pet safe”?
- What size or breed are you interested in?
- How much exercise and training will your new pet require?
- Who will be the main caregiver for your pet?
- Do you have enough money in your budget for veterinarian care and pet supplies?
- If you rent your home, what is the pet policy? Many landlords have restrictions on size, breed etc.
- If you own your home, does your homeowners insurance company have restrictions?
- If you have children, how much exposure have your children had to pets and what was their reaction?
- Do you have other pets? How much exposure have they had to other animals?
- Does anyone in the home have allergies?
It's really important to consider all of these things before taking on the adoption process. I fostered a dog named Ginger with my family when I was younger and ended up adopting her- all with the assistance and guidance of SSHS. We helped her live the best life she could have. You could do that, too.
I spoke with John Treen, who's the shelter manager at SSHS. He said they have over 200 cats that are up for adoption and approximately 80 dogs.
"The great thing about adopting from a shelter is you never know what you'll find. You can definitely walk in here and find the perfect addition to your family. That's why we encourage people to check out their local shelters."
You can see a list of some of the cuties up for adoption here. This is too good of a deal to pass up. Now, currently, I'm debating if Peaches needs a new sister or brother.