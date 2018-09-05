Stevens Swan Humane Society Offering Half Off Pet Adoptions

If you're in the market to add a furry member to your family - the next few days are the perfect time to do so.

Stevens Swan Humane Society posted on Facebook this afternoon that they will be offering half off all adult (aged one year or older) animals until September 11th.

According to their website, cats are available for adoption normally for an $80 fee, which currently would be $40, and dogs are typically $120, which would make it $60 for the sale. The fees include spaying or neutering, vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, 4DX tests, a wellness exam, dental work if necessary, and microchipping with registration.

It's definitely an awesome thing to take advantage of. The shelter is over-filled, according to their receptionist. Adopting an animal can have so many benefits for your family. However, the shelter wants you to consider a list of things before you decide if it's right for you and your family.