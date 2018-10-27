An 81-year-old Traditional-style house in Sherman Oaks, Calif., has hit the market with an asking price of $1.4 million. The house was once owned by Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro.

The Los Angeles Times notes that Porcaro lived there in the '80s; the current owners have been in the three-bedroom, four-bathroom (two full, two half) home since 2013. According to the listing , held by Aaron Mirsky of Pacific Union International , the 2,286-square-foot property is a "warm, spacious corner lot with history" and is designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Recently renovated to give off a "modern farmhouse aesthetic," the outside has three distinct yard spaces and patios, new lighting and a sound system. The canyon is visible from terraces.

Inside, the house includes three large bedrooms and an extra 600 square feet on the second floor that can serve as a guest room, office or home gym. A vaulted ceiling, skylights, two fireplaces (wood and gas), hardwood and tile floors and French doors accent the living space. The modern kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, a Viking range and a double oven.

Toto have been in the news all summer thanks in part to Weezer 's cover of " Africa " and their reciprocal take on "Hash Pipe." Last month, a club in Bristol, England, said it would play "Africa" all night in November as part of a charity fundraiser. “This could be worse than waterboarding!! lol," guitarist Steve Lukather tweeted . "I mean WTF is going on with this tune? I mean its been GREAT for us in many ways but we recorded this as a deep cut track in 1981. NO idea what it would become! (pun intended) You think YOU are sick of it? But ... it's a gift now.”

You can see photos of the house below.