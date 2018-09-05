Hear Steve Perry’s Second ‘Traces’ Single, ‘No More Cryin’’

Steve Perry has released a video for his track “No More Cryin’” – the second to be released from his comeback album Traces , which will hit stores on Oct. 5. It follows the launch of “No Erasin’” last month, as the former Journey singer confirmed details of his first LP in 24 years.

Explaining his long absence from the spotlight, he said in a statement: “There were many reasons, but mainly … my love for music had suddenly left me. I knew that simply stopping, was what I had to do. If music was ever to return to my heart, then and only then I would figure out what to do. If not … so be it, for I had already lived the dream of dreams. Many years passed. One day, I began sketching some musical ideas with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. One song led to many. My love for music had returned.”

You can watch the video below:

Earlier this month Perry confirmed that discussions were underway about touring in support of the new album, which he said had taken two years to complete. He admitted, “the voice was cold when I first started. It was rough. I went, 'Whoa, I need to do some work on this.' I gotta tell you: I have decided to take that pressure off of me because I'm just an older guy in a new world.… Vocally, I kinda kept doing what I thought [each song] needed.”

He also touched on the prospect of a reunion with Journey, saying: “I think that we've gone on our separate ways and we’re doing great," he replied. " Arnel [Pineda] is a great singer and he's been in the band for 10 years. But yeah, I don't think that's where I'm at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again, I have so many other songs ready to be recorded.”