Steve Miller and Peter Frampton have just announced their new tour including a few stops that will bring them upstate.

Miller and Frampton join the large number of other artists coming to Upstate New York in 2018 like Dennis De Young, Foreigner, Ozzy, The Eagles and Elton John adding more stops that will bring them to our area.

The primary stop will bring them to Watertown, NY on June 30th at the Watertown Fairgrounds with tickets starting at $64 for General Admission. Tickets go on sale February 16th at Ticketmaster at 10 am local time, full details at Steve Miller's website .

At each tour stop Frampton will come on stage in the middle of Steve Miller's set for a nightly guitar duel, just like they did last year at various shows, including Mountain Jam.