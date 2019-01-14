Steve Miller Band Announces 2019 U.S. Tour

The Steve Miller Band is set to tour throughout the U.S. in 2019. Today, he revealed the first set of dates, which take place in the early spring.

Miller will be playing eight shows in the southeastern corner of the country, beginning March 12 in Clearwater, Fla., and ending March 24 in Southaven, Miss. There will be no opening act, according to a news release. Announced dates are below; get full details at his website . More shows will be added in the future.

The news comes after a busy 2018 in which the Steve Miller Band played 57 dates, including a lengthy summer trek with fellow guitar hero Peter Frampton and a slot on closing day of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The news release also hinted at forthcoming "album release and compilation news," although it didn't provide any further details. Last year's Ultimate Hits collection featured 40 tracks, including eight previously unreleased recordings and a conversation he had as a a five-year-old talking to his godfather, Les Paul.

Steve Miller Band Spring 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

March 12 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 13 – Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena

March 16 – Orlando, FL @ Universal Studios Florida - Music Plaza Stage

March 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 20 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

March 21 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

March 23 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

March 24 – Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove