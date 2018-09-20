Steve Lukather 's just-published autobiography, The Gospel According to Luke , could have provided him with an opportunity to settle some old scores.

But as the Toto guitarist reveals in an exclusive new video interview, he decided against it.

"More than throwing people under the bus that deserve to be thrown under the bus,I took the high road, for the most part," he explains. "There's a few people that get a nudge, but they deserved that. I tried to be cool and I tried to avoid lawsuits, and that's a very important thing in my life. I'm sick of fucking lawsuits, all right?"

Lukather collaborated on the book with Paul Rees over the course of two years, coming up with 700 pages of material before it was edited down to 352. And even though he admits he would have cut it down differently, he says the book is still an accurate representation of who he is.

"As far me telling my story, it was difficult because there's so much to it," he says. "And I told it as honestly as I could, and [the publishers] picked out some of the records that they thought were strong enough. And I told my stories. I told about my childhood and some of the people that I grew up with that turned out to famous musicians or actors or whatever. And that's how it ends up ... [with] some of the darkness of my life. I wanted to be honest about it."

You can watch the video below.

Toto were back in the news earlier this summer when Weezer covered " Africa " after a social media campaign started by a teenage fan went viral. Toto then recorded Weezer's 2001 hit " Hash Pipe " in response.

"I love the message," Lukather said at the time. "And we wanted to do it justice. We wanted to do our thing to it, but still pay respect to it. And we added a couple of our kitschy little things to it, which I hope that they laugh [at]. We wish we could be in the room when they hear it."

Toto will resume their U.S. tour on Oct. 20 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greenville, Tenn. They'll remain on the road until Nov. 17, when they wrap it up at the Lynn Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in Lynn, Mass. You can see all the dates at their website .