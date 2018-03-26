Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Bring Tour To Upstate NY

Stephen Stills , one of rock music's most enduring figures is touring once again with his longtime friend and collaborator Judy Collins.

We love Stephen Stills' solo work as well as his time with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). Stills has the distinction of being the first artist to be inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame twice in one night for his work with CSN and Buffalo Springfield.

Stills met singer-songwriter Judy Collins in 1967 in Los Vegas, they had a tumultuous love affair for two years that would later be immortalized by Stills with his composition “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” performed by Crosby, Stills & Nash on their landmark debut. The two have remained friends over the years and released an album last year titled " Stills & Collins ."

You can see these two in concert in Geneva at the Smith Opera House on June 26, 2018. Tickets prices range from $49.50 to $189.50 plus service fees

DATE VENUE LOCATION STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

05/1

2018 The Vogue Theater Vancouver, Canada STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

05/4

2018 Snoqualmie Casino Showroom Snoqualmie, WA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

05/6

2018 Revolution Hall

Purchase Tickets

Purchase VIP Package Portland, OR STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

05/12

2018 Freemont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

05/19

2018 Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

05/29

2018 The Coach House

Purchase Tickets San Juan Capistrano, CA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

05/30

2018 The Coach House

Purchase Tickets San Juan Capistrano, CA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/01

2018 Luther Burbank Center

Purchase Tickets Santa Rosa, CA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/02

2018 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/04

2018 Humphrey's By The Bay San Diego, CA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/08

2018 Coronado PAC Rockford, IL STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/09

2018 Meadow Brook Amphitheater Rochester Hills, MI STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/13

2018 Symphony Hall

Purchase Tickets Atlanta, GA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/14

2018 The Ryman Nashville, TN STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/17

2018 Tanglewood

Purchase Tickets Lenox, MA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/18

2018 Ridgefield Play House

Purchase Tickets

Purchase VIP Package Ridgefield, CT STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/21

2018 Lynn Auditorium Boston, MA STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/23

2018 Ridgefield Play House Atlantic City, NJ STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/24

2018 Bergen PAC

Purchase Tickets Englewood, NJ STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/26

2018 Smith Opera House Geneva, NY STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/29

2018 The George Theater

Purchase Tickets Staten Island, NY STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS

06/26

2018 The Kennedy Center

Bonus Video: