Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Bring Tour To Upstate NY

Jamie McCarthy /Getty Images

Stephen Stillsone of rock music's most enduring figures is touring once again with his longtime friend and collaborator Judy Collins.

We love Stephen Stills' solo work as well as his time with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). Stills has the distinction of being the first artist to be inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame twice in one night for his work with CSN and Buffalo Springfield.

Stills met singer-songwriter Judy Collins in 1967 in Los Vegas, they had a tumultuous love affair for two years that would later be immortalized by Stills with his composition “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” performed by Crosby, Stills & Nash on their landmark debut. The two have remained friends over the years and released an album last year titled "Stills & Collins."

You can see these two in concert in Geneva at the Smith Opera House on June 26, 2018. Tickets prices range from $49.50 to $189.50 plus service fees

DATE VENUE LOCATION
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/1
2018		 The Vogue Theater Vancouver, Canada
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/4
2018		 Snoqualmie Casino Showroom Snoqualmie, WA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/6
2018		 Revolution Hall
Purchase Tickets
Purchase VIP Package		 Portland, OR
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/12
2018		 Freemont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/19
2018		 Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/29
2018		 The Coach House
Purchase Tickets		 San Juan Capistrano, CA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/30
2018		 The Coach House
Purchase Tickets		 San Juan Capistrano, CA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/01
2018		 Luther Burbank Center
Purchase Tickets		 Santa Rosa, CA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/02
2018		 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/04
2018		 Humphrey's By The Bay San Diego, CA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/08
2018		 Coronado PAC Rockford, IL
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/09
2018		 Meadow Brook Amphitheater Rochester Hills, MI
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/13
2018		 Symphony Hall
Purchase Tickets		 Atlanta, GA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/14
2018		 The Ryman Nashville, TN
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/17
2018		 Tanglewood
Purchase Tickets		 Lenox, MA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/18
2018		 Ridgefield Play House
Purchase Tickets
Purchase VIP Package		 Ridgefield, CT
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/21
2018		 Lynn Auditorium Boston, MA
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/23
2018		 Ridgefield Play House Atlantic City, NJ
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/24
2018		 Bergen PAC
Purchase Tickets		 Englewood, NJ
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/26
2018		 Smith Opera House Geneva, NY
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/29
2018		 The George Theater
Purchase Tickets		 Staten Island, NY
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/26
2018		 The Kennedy Center

Bonus Video:

