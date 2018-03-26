Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Bring Tour To Upstate NY
Stephen Stills, one of rock music's most enduring figures is touring once again with his longtime friend and collaborator Judy Collins.
We love Stephen Stills' solo work as well as his time with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). Stills has the distinction of being the first artist to be inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame twice in one night for his work with CSN and Buffalo Springfield.
Stills met singer-songwriter Judy Collins in 1967 in Los Vegas, they had a tumultuous love affair for two years that would later be immortalized by Stills with his composition “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” performed by Crosby, Stills & Nash on their landmark debut. The two have remained friends over the years and released an album last year titled "Stills & Collins."
You can see these two in concert in Geneva at the Smith Opera House on June 26, 2018. Tickets prices range from $49.50 to $189.50 plus service fees
|DATE
|VENUE
|LOCATION
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/1
2018
|The Vogue Theater
|Vancouver, Canada
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/4
2018
|Snoqualmie Casino Showroom
|Snoqualmie, WA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/6
2018
|Revolution Hall
Purchase Tickets
Purchase VIP Package
|Portland, OR
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/12
2018
|Freemont Theater
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/19
2018
|Silver Legacy Casino
|Reno, NV
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/29
2018
|The Coach House
Purchase Tickets
|San Juan Capistrano, CA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
05/30
2018
|The Coach House
Purchase Tickets
|San Juan Capistrano, CA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/01
2018
|Luther Burbank Center
Purchase Tickets
|Santa Rosa, CA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/02
2018
|Mountain Winery
|Saratoga, CA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/04
2018
|Humphrey's By The Bay
|San Diego, CA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/08
2018
|Coronado PAC
|Rockford, IL
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/09
2018
|Meadow Brook Amphitheater
|Rochester Hills, MI
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/13
2018
|Symphony Hall
Purchase Tickets
|Atlanta, GA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/14
2018
|The Ryman
|Nashville, TN
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/17
2018
|Tanglewood
Purchase Tickets
|Lenox, MA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/18
2018
|Ridgefield Play House
Purchase Tickets
Purchase VIP Package
|Ridgefield, CT
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/21
2018
|Lynn Auditorium
|Boston, MA
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/23
2018
|Ridgefield Play House
|Atlantic City, NJ
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/24
2018
|Bergen PAC
Purchase Tickets
|Englewood, NJ
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/26
2018
|Smith Opera House
|Geneva, NY
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/29
2018
|The George Theater
Purchase Tickets
|Staten Island, NY
|STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS
06/26
2018
|The Kennedy Center